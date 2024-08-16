StockNews.com Upgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to “Buy”

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.37. Standex International has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $191.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,560,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,299,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,647,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

