StockNews.com Upgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $17.27 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 124,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.