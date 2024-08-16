StockNews.com Lowers Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Value Line Trading Up 1.7 %

VALU opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $395.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Value Line

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

