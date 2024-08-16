StockNews.com Lowers Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 44,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,984. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $81,519.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,263 shares of company stock worth $376,379 in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,062,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 246,264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,486,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 142,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

