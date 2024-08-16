StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

