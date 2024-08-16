StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
