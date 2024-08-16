StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 1,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.40. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

