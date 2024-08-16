StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.57 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,829,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,829,831.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $388.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,094,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.