StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.57 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 0.11.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.
Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.