Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 11,009 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 472% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,925 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

3D Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

DDD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 807,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,657. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.72. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.