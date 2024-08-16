Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 13,533 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 422% compared to the average volume of 2,594 call options.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $502.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.21. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 481,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.