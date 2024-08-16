Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS STGYF remained flat at C$5.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.40. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.11.
About Stingray Group
