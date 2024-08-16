Stifel Canada Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT)

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattr in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Mattr alerts:

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$224.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.00 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAT

Mattr Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.