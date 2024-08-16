Stephen A. King Sells 22,500 Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £28,575 ($36,484.93).

LON PHSC opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 0.78. PHSC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17.34 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

