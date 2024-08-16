SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.61. 2,196,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,797. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

