SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $300,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,501,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.12. 290,262 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
