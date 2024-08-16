SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,884,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 35,851,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,084,035. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

