SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 495 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $58.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $920.69. The stock had a trading volume of 816,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,466. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $925.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $739.30.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,456 shares of company stock worth $71,350,378. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

