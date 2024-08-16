SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,004. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average is $174.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $184.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

