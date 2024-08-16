SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,098 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Etsy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.68.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,694 shares of company stock worth $169,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,093. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

