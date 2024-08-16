SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PayPal by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.80. 1,037,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432,444. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

