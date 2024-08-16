SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average is $130.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $605.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.