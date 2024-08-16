SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $486,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 171.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

