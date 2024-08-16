SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 370,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

