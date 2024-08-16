SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. 2,524,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,386,383. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

