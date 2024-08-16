SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock traded up $36.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.80. 4,406,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.83.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

