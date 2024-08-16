SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $462,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after acquiring an additional 747,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,403,000 after buying an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $52,889,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.