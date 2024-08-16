SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. 6,770,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234,081. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

