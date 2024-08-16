SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 831 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 831 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.4 %

FIX traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.44. The stock had a trading volume of 185,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.