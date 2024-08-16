SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 2,414 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ONEOK by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ONEOK by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.97. 2,538,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $87.14.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

