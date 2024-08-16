SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $80.24. 625,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,107. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.