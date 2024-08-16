SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $18.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,175.33. The stock had a trading volume of 569,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,063.88 and its 200 day moving average is $992.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,177.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $40,585,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

