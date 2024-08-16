SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 13,658 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $3,878,000. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $7,576,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,021,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

