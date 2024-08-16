Status (SNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Status has a total market cap of $82.78 million and $1.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,154.70 or 1.00023345 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

