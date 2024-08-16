Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Starpharma Stock Performance

Shares of SPHRY stock remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Starpharma has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

Get Starpharma alerts:

Starpharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.