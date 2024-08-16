Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Starpharma Stock Performance
Shares of SPHRY stock remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Starpharma has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.33.
Starpharma Company Profile
