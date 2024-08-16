Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Releases Earnings Results

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Starco Brands had a negative net margin of 70.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS STCB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87. Starco Brands has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
