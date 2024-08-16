Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Releases Earnings Results

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Starco Brands had a negative net margin of 70.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

Starco Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS STCB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87. Starco Brands has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

