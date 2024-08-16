Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Posts Earnings Results

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Starco Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 70.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

Starco Brands Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STCB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Starco Brands has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

