Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Posts Earnings Results

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Starco Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 70.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.
Starco Brands Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS STCB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Starco Brands has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87.
About Starco Brands
