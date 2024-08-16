Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $110.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,159. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

