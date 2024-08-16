Stacy Lindborg Buys 25,000 Shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Stock

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) CEO Stacy Lindborg purchased 25,000 shares of Imunon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,166 shares in the company, valued at $258,882.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Imunon Price Performance

Imunon stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Imunon, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.65.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imunon, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

