SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,220.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,207,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $72.40. 967,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $73.97.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,507,420. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

