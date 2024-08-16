Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spire Global

Spire Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 875,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,834. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Global will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.