Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Macquarie from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SPHR traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 289,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,968. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.