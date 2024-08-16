SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.58

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.58 and last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 1295370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

