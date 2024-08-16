SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.32. 64,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,514. The firm has a market cap of $722.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPTN

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.