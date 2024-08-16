S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $530.75.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $492.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.41. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.