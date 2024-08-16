Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Down 2.2%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.33 and last traded at $49.33. 31,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 396,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLNO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of -1.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $2,664,409.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,321 shares in the company, valued at $42,351,942.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $229,628.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $2,664,409.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,351,942.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,695 shares of company stock worth $4,396,224 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 120.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 501,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 282,122 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.7% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after buying an additional 466,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

