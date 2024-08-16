Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading 8.6% Higher

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.33. 85,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 227,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHCO. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $255,597.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 114,990 shares of company stock worth $632,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.