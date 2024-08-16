SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.89. 704,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.34 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

