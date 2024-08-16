SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 308 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 5,031,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,277,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

