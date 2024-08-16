SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,055,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,519,426. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

