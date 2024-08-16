SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IYE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

