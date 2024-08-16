SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in eBay were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $55.92. 2,390,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $57.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

